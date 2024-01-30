FRSC arrests 4,907 for traffic offences, launches speed mobile control operation in FCT

The Sector Commander, Muta’a Chorrie said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ‘Operation Zero Tolerance’ occurred during the yuletide season between December 15, 2023, to January 15, 2024.

Chorrie said that non-use of seat belts, use of phones while driving and over speeding were the major causes of accidents during the operation. He, however, said that the Corps would be embarking on another special patrol operation in 2024 in the territory.

He added that the experience during the 2023 end-of-the-year special patrol operations propelled the Corps to commence another.

This, he said would not only check excesses of users of mobile phones but would also reduce incessant road traffic crashes in the six area councils.

“The special Operation is tagged “Operation Falcon Speed Mobile Control”. This will help check all the things that causes road accident and curb to the barest minimum," he said.

The FRSC boss stressed that the Corps had provided raider guns and other operational logistics to enhance its efficiency and effectiveness in 2024. Chorrie said that the Command would also embark on intensive sensitisation in churches, Mosques and Schools which he believed have larger populations.

“This will also help to inculcate driving culture and educate road users on effective traffic management in the FCT.

“The Corps would be visiting churches on Sundays and Mosques on Fridays as well as various public and private schools,” he stated.

