FRSC arrests 23 motorists for traffic violations on Lagos-Abeokuta expressway

News Agency Of Nigeria

The offenders were arrested for various traffic violations ranging from overloading, excessive speeding, failure to install speed limit devices and use of expired tyres.

Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) [Leadership News]
Wasiu Ogunmefun, the new Unit Commander, FRSC, Ota made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ota, Ogun.

Ogunmefun said the offenders were arrested on Monday for various traffic violations ranging from overloading, excessive speeding, failure to install speed limit devices and use of expired tyres among others. The unit commander said that the command embarked on the arrest to curb motorists’ excesses and stem road crashes on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

According to him, the arrested offenders have been arraigned and summarily tried before a mobile court for quick dispensation of justice. He said that the court presided over by Magistrate B.O. Ilo, however, discharged three of 23 offenders.

“The other 20 were convicted and asked to pay fines depending on the gravity of their offences,” the FRSC boss said.

“We are appealing to motorists, especially on the Lagos-Abeokuta axis, to obey traffic rules and regulations as safety on the highway is a collective responsibility.

“In addition, they need to change their attitudes towards the use of the roads, so that the highway can be safe for everyone,” he added.

Ogunmefun said that the conviction would serve as a deterrent to other would-be traffic offenders. He added that the exercise would be continuous to instill sanity, especially on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway and its environs.

