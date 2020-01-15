The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that “Operation Zero Tolerance” started in Dec. 16, 2019 and would end on Jan.19.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mrs Uche Chukwurah, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Ibadan.

Chukwurah said that out of those arraigned before a mobile court at Apata, Ibadan, 37 were convicted and six others cautioned and discharged.

She said that the exercise was to check the activities of recalcitrant motorists by enforcing traffic rules and regulations, enlightening motorists and ensuring free flow of traffic on the highways during and after the Yuletide.

“The operation is also to ensure that drunk drivers and those suspected to have consumed illicit drugs are taken off the roads.

“The FRSC has fully commenced the testing of drivers suspected to have taken alcoholic drinks before embarking on a journey,’’ she said.

Chukwurah said that a few number of road traffic crashes and casualties were recorded since the commencement of the ongoing special operation.

She cautioned motorists and other road users to refrain from unsafe practices or attitudes that could jeopardise their safety on the highways in 2020.

Chukwurah also said the corps would continue to enlighten the motoring public through various programmes such as Early Morning Cry at motor parks as well as public enlightenment sessions in places of worships and schools.

“The FRSC in Oyo State will continue to work in synergy with all relevant stakeholders to ensure the safety of all road users in the stat,” she said.