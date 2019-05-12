Mr Clement Oladele, the Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota.

NAN reports that the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway has been in a lockdown since morning.

Oladele said that the advice became necessary to reduce the pains inflicted on motorists by the gridlock.

The sector commander attributed the cause of the gridlock to the ongoing rehabilitation work on the road, which necessitated the construction Company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, to erect barriers around Magboro area of the corridor.

“This step is to enable the construction company to lay asphalt on that stretch of the road,” he said.

Oladele explained that this has further narrowed the lanes and diversions available to traffic.

He said the action of Julius Berger is in the interest of the motorists.

He expressed optimism that some of the barriers would be removed on May 12, noting that this particular action was responsible for traffic build up on both sections of the expressway around Ibafo/Magboro to the Long Bridge.

“To this end, the FRSC in Ogun, wishes to advise motorists to exercise patience while on the corridor during this period.

“We also want to warn them to desist from driving against traffic. They should also use the recommended alternative routes.

”However, anyone apprehended would be booked for dangerous driving, which attracts N50,000 fine,” he said.

He listed the alternative routes that could be used as Lagos-Sango-Ota- Abeokuta, Epe-Ajah-Lekki and Ikorodu-Sagamu roads.

He said that the FRSC personnel were being complemented by sister traffic agencies and military personnel to manage the traffic situation.

Oladele further advised motorists to call FRSC toll free number 122 to report traffic emergencies.