FRSC Corps Marshal, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, made this known at a workshop organised for Commanding Officers and newly promoted officers in Abuja on Tuesday.

He explained that the safe corridors were as a result of the implementation of the World Bank-Assisted Safe Corridor Project.

“Towards the end of the project, we were asked to domesticate this. This is how the country was partitioned into 18 corridors.

“The corps marshal listed the five critical corridors to include Lagos-Ibadan -Egbeda –Ife and the Abuja Metropolitan which focuses on Abuja Airport road from the city gate to Giri among others.

“With 18 corridors, we are supposed to have route commanders,” he said.

He noted that the FRSC blueprint has the rank of route commanders with officers assigned to specific routes but this was not done over the years until recently.

Oyeyemi further said the corridor commanders are to serve as special squad that would ensure that the visibility of the corps is sustained.

“They are to ensure that obstructions are properly removed as well as ensure that the personnel are doing what is expected of them,” he said.

While urging senior officers of the corps to live above board, Oyeyemi advised them to re-strategise their operations for optimum results.

“As professionals, we must think outside the box and bring about new innovations into our day to day discharge of responsibilities.

“We have challenges in the field. We need to reduce road traffic crashes.

“We must not allow overloading to overwhelm us. We must do everything possible to check this,” he said.

He called on Sector Commanders to have close working relationship with governors-elect across the country.

“There must be a synergy in respect of this,” he said.