ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Frozen catfish will reduce market price, increase availability – Association

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said imported frozen fish is more expensive at the moment and people can’t even afford it due to the economic situation.

catfish
catfish

Recommended articles

Sejiro Oke-Tojinu, Lagos State LASCAFAN Chairman, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

Oke-Tojinu said the initiative would make catfish available and affordable to consumers.

He described the introduction of frozen catfish as magic in the aquaculture value chain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oke-Tojinu, however, called for increased research and cultivation of indigenous local species to boost the nation’s aquaculture value chain.

“A lot of indigenous species are on the increase and many of them are depleted in the wild due to lack of research and cultivation,” he said.

According to him, imported frozen fish is more expensive at the moment and people can’t even afford it due to the economic situation.

He added that the introduction of frozen catfish would drive research into the development of more local species and not just catfish and tilapia.

“With our latest blast freezer, frozen catfish is a magic that will bring the price of fish down and make it affordable.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is magic in the aquaculture value chain. Now, people can buy frozen catfish from various cold rooms just like the Titus or any other imported fish.

“Interestingly, at times when challenges come up, it makes us wake up, now I think we’ve woken up.

“This is enough to really do more when it comes to local production of fish.

“We have a lot of indigenous species that are on the increase and a lot of them are depleted in the wild.

“This calls for more research, this calls for more indigenous cultivation of our local species.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is going to drive research and I believe in the next couple of years from now, we should be talking of more species and not just the catfish and tilapia,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Minister lauds Tinubu’s vision to provide affordable housing for Nigerians

Minister lauds Tinubu’s vision to provide affordable housing for Nigerians

18 ships with assorted goods to berth at Lagos ports

18 ships with assorted goods to berth at Lagos ports

Ebonyi firefighters rescue fuel tanker as gen set explodes inside filling station

Ebonyi firefighters rescue fuel tanker as gen set explodes inside filling station

Frozen catfish will reduce market price, increase availability – Association

Frozen catfish will reduce market price, increase availability – Association

Immigration foils attempt to smuggle 7 Nigerian girls to Burkina Faso

Immigration foils attempt to smuggle 7 Nigerian girls to Burkina Faso

Imo Governor Uzodinma explains why he won the governorship election

Imo Governor Uzodinma explains why he won the governorship election

Uzodinma receives certificate of return from INEC after victory in Imo

Uzodinma receives certificate of return from INEC after victory in Imo

FG reverses implementation of Nigerian universities’ payment of 40% IGR to govt

FG reverses implementation of Nigerian universities’ payment of 40% IGR to govt

INEC issues certificate of return to Douye Diri

INEC issues certificate of return to Douye Diri

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Twitter:INEC]

2 million voters registered to vote in Kogi governorship election - INEC

Dino Melaye [Twitter/@_dinomelaye]

New Lokoja will emerge in 4 years – Melaye

Federal govt appeals to State govts to provide land for irrigation projects (Channels Television)

Federal govt appeals to State govts to provide land for irrigation projects

Rising fire incidents at early stage of harmattan in Kaduna alarming - NEMA

Rising fire incidents at early stage of harmattan in Kaduna alarming - NEMA