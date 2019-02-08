Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has sacked a security aide, Friday Eluro, who was caught on video assaulting a woman.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, on Friday, February 8, 2019, Governor frowned at the “unwarranted assault” on the woman especially by an appointee of the government.

"Governor Okowa having watched the video of the assault on a certain woman has directed that the appointment of Mr Friday Eluro as Security Aide be terminated forthwith to serve as deterrent to others,” the statement said.

ALSO READ: Okowa presents N2m to baby born at PDP campaign rally

“In the last three and half years, our administration have worked so hard to entrench the enduring peace in our state and we will not sit back and fold our hands to watch appointees of government or any other person no matter how highly placed in the society to take laws into their hands.”

He cautioned appointees to be of good behaviour and always remember that they are ambassadors of government and are expected to be role models in the society.

The Governor has also directed full investigation into the incident to ensure that justice is served.