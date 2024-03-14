Fresh Student Loan bill scales second reading in Senate

The bill was sponsored by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC-Ekiti).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, had read a letter from President Bola Tinubu, transmitting the bill to the Senate for consideration and passage.

Following this, the bill was read for the first reading and consequently second reading after the debate.

Leading debate on the bill, Bamidele said it sought to enhance the implementation of the higher education loan scheme, by addressing challenges relating to the management structure of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELF).

He said the bill would also address the applicant’s eligibility requirements, purpose of the loan, funding sources and disbursement.

Bamidele said the bill also had the objective to provide loans to qualified Nigerians to pay tuition, charges and upkeep during their course of study in approved tertiary education institutions, and vocational and skills acquisition institutions in Nigeria.

According to him, the bill will help to build, operate and maintain a diversified pool of funds to provide loans to qualified applicants and ensure access to higher education, vocational training and skills acquisition.

He said the bill would help to ensure the recovery of all debts due to the fund from loans granted to qualified applicants, except where the board is of the opinion that a loanee should be exempted from repayment.

He said this would be in the event of death, considerations of hardship and impossibility or undue difficulty to repay the loan.

He appealed to the lawmakers to give the bill expeditious passage because of its strategic importance to manpower development, in line with the policy thrust of the Tinubu administration.

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin (APC-Kano) said President Tinubu had signed the bill when he assumed office, adding that the president brought the principal act back for amendment.

This, he said, was to ensure easy execution and give opportunity to indigent students who wanted to be educated but did not have the wherewithal.

Barau said the bill would provide finance and allow them access to finance for their education and be educated.

“No other president has shown a passion to help advance our tertiary educational system like President Tinubu.

“Let us give him all the necessary encouragement to make sure that this bill succeeds and he implements it.

“We commend him for continuing on this trajectory until he takes our tertiary educational system to the next stage,” Barau said.