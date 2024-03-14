ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Fresh Student Loan bill scales second reading in Senate

News Agency Of Nigeria

Barau said the bill would provide finance and allow them access to finance for their education and be educated.

Nigerian senators with Senate President Godswill Akpabio (left) [Tope Brown]
Nigerian senators with Senate President Godswill Akpabio (left) [Tope Brown]

Recommended articles

The bill was sponsored by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC-Ekiti).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, had read a letter from President Bola Tinubu, transmitting the bill to the Senate for consideration and passage.

Following this, the bill was read for the first reading and consequently second reading after the debate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leading debate on the bill, Bamidele said it sought to enhance the implementation of the higher education loan scheme, by addressing challenges relating to the management structure of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELF).

He said the bill would also address the applicant’s eligibility requirements, purpose of the loan, funding sources and disbursement.

Bamidele said the bill also had the objective to provide loans to qualified Nigerians to pay tuition, charges and upkeep during their course of study in approved tertiary education institutions, and vocational and skills acquisition institutions in Nigeria.

According to him, the bill will help to build, operate and maintain a diversified pool of funds to provide loans to qualified applicants and ensure access to higher education, vocational training and skills acquisition.

He said the bill would help to ensure the recovery of all debts due to the fund from loans granted to qualified applicants, except where the board is of the opinion that a loanee should be exempted from repayment.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said this would be in the event of death, considerations of hardship and impossibility or undue difficulty to repay the loan.

He appealed to the lawmakers to give the bill expeditious passage because of its strategic importance to manpower development, in line with the policy thrust of the Tinubu administration.

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin (APC-Kano) said President Tinubu had signed the bill when he assumed office, adding that the president brought the principal act back for amendment.

This, he said, was to ensure easy execution and give opportunity to indigent students who wanted to be educated but did not have the wherewithal.

Barau said the bill would provide finance and allow them access to finance for their education and be educated.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No other president has shown a passion to help advance our tertiary educational system like President Tinubu.

“Let us give him all the necessary encouragement to make sure that this bill succeeds and he implements it.

“We commend him for continuing on this trajectory until he takes our tertiary educational system to the next stage,” Barau said.

The bill, after it passed the second reading, was referred to the Committee on Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) for further legislative inputs and report back to the plenary on the next legislative date.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Akpabio won’t resign over budget padding allegation - Senate spokesperson

Akpabio won’t resign over budget padding allegation - Senate spokesperson

Science, maths should be taught in indigenous language to advance Nigeria - Igbo group

Science, maths should be taught in indigenous language to advance Nigeria - Igbo group

Port Harcourt refinery to start production in 2 weeks - NNPC boss

Port Harcourt refinery to start production in 2 weeks - NNPC boss

Wike's ₦1.1trn FCT 2024 budget scales second reading at Senate

Wike's ₦1.1trn FCT 2024 budget scales second reading at Senate

Yar’adua replaces Ningi as chairman of Northern Senators’ Forum

Yar’adua replaces Ningi as chairman of Northern Senators’ Forum

Tinubu appoints Temitope Ilori as new NACA boss, 2 others as FMC CMDs

Tinubu appoints Temitope Ilori as new NACA boss, 2 others as FMC CMDs

Gov Otti urges Nigerian leaders to embrace technology in resolving food crisis

Gov Otti urges Nigerian leaders to embrace technology in resolving food crisis

Tinubu approves establishment of Africa-CDC regional centre in Nigeria

Tinubu approves establishment of Africa-CDC regional centre in Nigeria

Fresh Student Loan bill scales second reading in Senate

Fresh Student Loan bill scales second reading in Senate

Pulse Sports

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some of the schoolchildren that were abducted from their schools by bandits in Nigeria (FR24)

1,683 school children kidnapped in 8 years in Nigeria

Paul-Omotosho (GuardianNG)

He was a dogged democrat, a fair-minded adjudicator - Alake mourns Omotosho

The Abuja Rail Mass Transit (ARMT) project is 95% completed and will be ready for inauguration in May [NAN]

Abuja Rail Transit project nears completion, set for launch in May - Wike

Godwin Emefiele during his first court appearance on July 25, 2023 [TheCable]

Witness confirms forgery in documents Emefiele used to pay election observers $6.2m