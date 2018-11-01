Fresh earth tremor recorded in Abuja

news

A 3.0 Mercalli Intensity Scale earth tremor has reportedly been recorded in Maitama, Abuja today.

The Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) confirms this in a report published by Punch News on Thursday, November 1, 2018.

According to reports, the event occurred at 12:26pm. This is a second of such incident since one occurred in Abuja over a month period.

Mr. Alex Nwegbu, the Director-General at NGSA earlier assured the public that there is no cause to worry following a first tremor that hit Abuja in September.