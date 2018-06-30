Pulse.ng logo
French President, Emmanuel Macron to visit Buhari, African Shrine

  • Published:
French President, Emmanuel Macron to visit Buhari, African Shrine play

French President Emmanuel Macron

(POOL/AFP)
French President Emmanuel Macron will pay a courtesy visit to President Buhari on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

ThisDay reports that Macron will also be hosted at the African Shrine in Lagos state after seeing the President.

The French President is also expected to be at the official opening of the Alliance Francais building, Ikoyi, while in Lagos state.

According to ThisDay, “The Alliance Francaise Foundation is the premier cultural organisation in the world, founded on 21 July 1883, it now has 800 local associations in about 133 countries.

“It is supported by grants from the French Government and the generosity of patrons, including its founding fathers who are notable Frenchmen like the scientist, Louis Pasteur, the publisher, Armand Colin and writers, Jules Verne and Ernest Renan. “

The ambassador of France to Nigeria, Denys Gauer, recently revealed that President Emmanuel Macron used to work in Abuja.

Gauer said Macron worked at the French embassy in the Federal Capital Territory some years ago.

Emmanuel Macron was elected as President pf France  on May 7, 2017, under the banner of a political movement he founded in April, 2017.

