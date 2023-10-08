Free education policy still in operation in Lagos –Commissioner

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Alli-Balogun issued the statement on Sunday in Lagos to clarify the misconception by some parents and guardians on the payment of N8,100 tax by pupils.

He noted that while the tax payment was still ongoing, pupils and students were allowed enrollment into public schools.

According to the commissioner, the issue of students in the ongoing resumption of the 2023/2024 academic session has generated criticism of the state education governance.

“The realisation that taxation is one of the core internally-generated revenue areas for the state government in order to meet its commitment with public demands is key in the provisions of basic necessities.

“The LASG free education policy is still in operation from kindergarten to Senior Secondary School III, while tax is the duty of parents to pay.

“The Lagos Inland Revenue Services (LIRS) staff are attached to schools for easier payment of the tax by parents,” he said.

The commissioner further stated that parents who had paid their tax needed not to pay another, but should provide their tax certificates for authentication and verification.

He said that the exercise could be done instantly by staff members of LIRS for necessary documentation to avoid double taxation.

“Receipts for tax payment are to be issued instantly to avoid collection of tax payments bundle from parents with the use of one surname for many pupils or students.