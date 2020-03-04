When you book your IELTS test, you want to be focused on achieving the result you need to get where you want to go. That’s why when you book IELTS with the British Council, we ensure your booking process is as easy as possible, while also providing you with the support you need on your way to test day.

Prepare for your computer-delivered IELTS test before taking your test and find out what to expect on the test day. This familiarisation test is free, and you can access it from anywhere.

What to expect:

A free full sample version of the computer-delivered IELTS test - Listening, Reading and Writing questions provide 2 hours 30 minutes of questions, just like the real IELTS test.

Free results provided for the Listening and Reading sections

Accessible anywhere at any time, no need to book or register in advance

Both Academic and General Training tests available – so no matter which tests you choose to take, we can help you prepare.

