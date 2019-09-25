The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned the general public to beware of fraudsters saying there’s no ongoing recruitment and replacement in the agency.

The agency in a statement by its Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, said the recruitment links being circulated online are from people who want to extort the members of the public.

The corps added that it would duly inform the public when its recruitment exercise begins.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has been drawn to a link circulated online that the Corps is carrying out another recruitment and replacement exercise, this is totally false.”

“The Corps had recently concluded training of its personnel who have been commissioned as fulltime staff and deployed to various formations across the states of the Federation, including FCT.

“By this disclaimer, the general public have been warned to desist from patronising these online fraudsters who are bent on duping unsuspecting members of the public.

“Members of the public will be duly informed immediately the Corps commences recruitment into its services through appropriate media platforms including its social media handles.”

