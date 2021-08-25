FRC accuses FRSC of not remitting N5.1bn to Federation Account

The public hearing is organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Finance.

The official of the FRC said that there was no evidence that the FRSC remitted the money as claimed, adding that the non remittance was gotten from audited financial report.

But FRSC, Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi in a swift reaction said that he was prepared to give evidence of the remittances, while urging the committee to give FRSC the requisite time to reconcile with the FRC.

He said that there had been no budgetary provision for the production of plate numbers since inception of the scheme.

According to him, some of the machine to produce plate numbers were funded from the proceed of operating surpluses.

He stated that what the corps remitted to the federation account was what it got after production of plate numbers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee had earlier called on FRC to substantiate the claimed made by FRSC that it had remitted the said amount.

The chairman of the committee, Rep James Faleke had stated that the biggest problem confronting the country was revenue generation, which he described as appalling.

“We saw where agency is spending N3 billion above its income, we saw where they spend money not budgeted for.