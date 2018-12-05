Military board say fraudsters circulating fake messages to defraud retirees

news

The Military Pension Board (MPB), has alerted retirees and families of deceased personnel of the circulation of “fake and malicious’’ messages by impostors to defraud them of their hard earned income.

In a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Flt.-Lt. Obasi Okoroafor, the board advised them to promptly report such fraudsters to the nearest military unit.

Okoroafor said the MPB was dismayed by the circulation of the fraudulent messages by mischievous elements claiming to be its agents.

“The dubious messages request for money from unsuspecting pensioners/Next of kin of deceased personnel to facilitate processing of their entitlements at the Pensions Board.

“The board wishes to use this medium to caution all such impostors that there are measures in place to track, apprehend and decisively deal with any individual attempting to swindle pensioners.

“The full weight of the law would be brought upon any person(s) and their accomplices caught in this nefarious act,’’ Okoroafor said.

He said the Chairman of the board, Maj.-Gen. Ahmadu Bala Adamu since assumption of duty clearly prioritised the prompt and efficient payment of all pensions and entitlements of deceased personnel.

“This includes institutionalising a seamless, inclusive process which does not require use of any third party to facilitate payment.’’

Accordingly, all outstanding payments, arrears and entitlements of deceased military personnel are being promptly processed at the board.