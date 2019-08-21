Three policemen and a driver were reportedly killed by suspected gunmen when the convoy of the Nasarawa state deputy governor, Emmanuel Akabe, ran into the assailants around Gako hill in Nasarawa Eggon local government.

The incident was said to have happened around 8pm as the deputy governor was heading to Abuja for the swearing-in of ministers scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

According to TheNation, when the escort commander was informed that there were suspected gunmen on the road, he stopped the convoy and took two other mobile police officers with him alongside the civilian driver to fend off the gunmen and open the road.

A source said upon hearing gunshots from an oncoming Hilux van the gunmen took cover and ambushed the police officers and the driver killing all four.

The rifles of the officers were also said to be taken away leaving behind only a magazine.

As at the time of filing this report, the corpses of the slain policemen and their driver were deposited at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital in Lafia.

When contacted, the Police spokesman in the state, Othman Ismaeel said the state police commissioner and other senior officers were at the scene of the incidence as he was yet to be fully briefed.