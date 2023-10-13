Foundation praises Gov Sule for 5% employment slots for PWD

Hadiza Attah, Founder and Executive Director of the foundation gave the commendation in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia.

NAN report that the governor had on Sept. 12, 2023 gave approval for the establishment of Disability Commission and also announced 5% slots in every employment that would be done in the state.

Attah commended the governor for his sustained commitment by giving approval to employ five per cent of people with disabilities in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). She said their inclusion into the civil service was a significant step towards achieving a more diverse and inclusive workforce.

According to her, this demonstrates that governor Sule recognises the tremendous potential and talent that exists within the people with disabilities community.

“By providing employment opportunities, this initiative not only promotes inclusivity, but also contributes to the overall socio-economic development of the state.

“However, as we celebrate this achievement, we would like to highlight the importance of matching policy commitments with concrete actions and adequate resources,” she said.

She however, called on the Nasarawa government to fund the disability commission for optimal performance. Attah added that adequate funding was crucial to enable the commission to effectively carry out its mandate of promoting and protecting the rights of persons with disabilities.

The executive director appealed to the governor to ensure that public facilities were disability-friendly. She also appealed to the governor to constitute governing board for the commission and appoint people with experience into the board.

Attah appreciated the governor for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to social inclusion which was a testament to his administration’s dedication to breaking barriers and creating an inclusive society for all.