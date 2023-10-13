ADVERTISEMENT
Foundation praises Gov Sule for 5% employment slots for PWD

News Agency Of Nigeria

Founder of the foundation stated that PWD inclusion into the civil service was a significant step towards achieving a more diverse and inclusive workforce.

Gov Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State (Credit: Dailyfocus News)
Gov Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State (Credit: Dailyfocus News)

Hadiza Attah, Founder and Executive Director of the foundation gave the commendation in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia.

NAN report that the governor had on Sept. 12, 2023 gave approval for the establishment of Disability Commission and also announced 5% slots in every employment that would be done in the state.

Attah commended the governor for his sustained commitment by giving approval to employ five per cent of people with disabilities in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

According to her, this demonstrates that governor Sule recognises the tremendous potential and talent that exists within the people with disabilities community.

“By providing employment opportunities, this initiative not only promotes inclusivity, but also contributes to the overall socio-economic development of the state.

“However, as we celebrate this achievement, we would like to highlight the importance of matching policy commitments with concrete actions and adequate resources,” she said.

She however, called on the Nasarawa government to fund the disability commission for optimal performance. Attah added that adequate funding was crucial to enable the commission to effectively carry out its mandate of promoting and protecting the rights of persons with disabilities.

The executive director appealed to the governor to ensure that public facilities were disability-friendly. She also appealed to the governor to constitute governing board for the commission and appoint people with experience into the board.

Attah appreciated the governor for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to social inclusion which was a testament to his administration’s dedication to breaking barriers and creating an inclusive society for all.

PwSN is a Nasarawa State-based charitable organisation working towards ameliorating the plights of people with special needs through empowerment in education, employment, and other economic opportunities.

News Agency Of Nigeria

