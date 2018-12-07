Pulse.ng logo
Forte Oil filling station inside Lagos airport on fire

Firefighters have been trying to put out the fire with the cause of the accident unknown.

Forte Oil filling station inside Lagos airport on fire play

Forte Oil fire accident

(Sahara Reporters)

A Forte Oil filling station located inside the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos caught fire on Friday, December 7, 2018.

According to a report by Sahara Reporters, eyewitnesses reported that the damage to the station would have been dire if the Fire Service of the Federal Airports Authority of NIgeria (FAAN) had not responded swiftly to the scene.

"Officials of the FAAN Fire Service were the first respondents about eight minutes into the incident. The fire was curtailed from spreading to more buildings around it," a staff member told SaharaReporters.

Details later.

