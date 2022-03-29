RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Former Zamfara Deputy Governor shot in Kaduna train attack

Bayo Wahab

Wakkala was shot in the leg and he is currently receiving treatment in a medical facility in Kaduna.

Alhaji Ibrahim Wakkala, the former Deputy Governor of Zamfara State is among the victims shot in the Kaduna train attack. (Punch)

Alhaji Ibrahim Wakkala, the former Deputy Governor of Zamfara State is among the victims shot in the Kaduna-bound train attacked by terrorists on the evening of Monday, March 28, 2022.

According to Daily Trust, Wakkala was shot in the leg and he is currently receiving treatment in a medical facility in Kaduna.

The former media aide to the ex-deputy governor, Yusuf Idris told the newspaper that there is no cause for alarm saying Wakkala responds to treatment.

He said, “He is responding to treatment very well. He is answering phone calls in his bed. I spoke to him and several other people spoke to him also. There is no cause for alarm.”

Other victims trapped in the train following the attack have also been evacuated.

The Kaduna state government in a statement on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, said the passengers were evacuated from different hard-to-reach areas in forests, adding that the victims who sustained injuries have been moved to hospitals.

The state government also promised to foot the bill of passengers injured in the attack.

Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse.

