RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Former senator kidnapped by gunmen in Akwa Ibom

Authors:

Samson Toromade

At least seven other people were reportedly injured when he was seized by the gunmen.

Police say efforts are already in place to rescue him (image used for illustration)
Police say efforts are already in place to rescue him (image used for illustration)

A former senator, Nelson Effiong, has been kidnapped by a group of gunmen in Akwa-Ibom State, Police authorities confirmed on Monday, September 6, 2021.

Recommended articles

The former lawmaker was abducted at a drinking spot on Oron Road, in Uyo around 10 pm on Sunday, September 5.

At least seven other people were reportedly injured when he was seized by the gunmen and taken away.

Akwa Ibom State Police Command spokesperson, SP Odiko Macdon, said on Monday efforts are already in place to rescue him.

"The Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, is miffed about it and have promised to spare no resources in ensuring his safe rescue and perpetrators brought to book," he said.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ifedayo Adetifa is new NCDC boss

FG meets with healthcare workers to avert another nationwide strike

Adamawa Government says reports of school closure are false

President Buhari names Osinbajo Chairman of health sector reform committee

Former senator kidnapped by gunmen in Akwa Ibom

Nnamdi Kanu's lawyer hits DSS with N50 million lawsuit for humiliating him

Katsina Government has no plans to shut down telecom services

COVID-19 vaccine: Lagos to consider other sources to achieve herd immunity

Miyetti Allah asks NASS to stop governors from making anti-open grazing laws