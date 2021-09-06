Former senator kidnapped by gunmen in Akwa Ibom

A former senator, Nelson Effiong, has been kidnapped by a group of gunmen in Akwa-Ibom State, Police authorities confirmed on Monday, September 6, 2021.
At least seven other people were reportedly injured when he was seized by the gunmen.
The former lawmaker was abducted at a drinking spot on Oron Road, in Uyo around 10 pm on Sunday, September 5.
Akwa Ibom State Police Command spokesperson, SP Odiko Macdon, said on Monday efforts are already in place to rescue him.
"The Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, is miffed about it and have promised to spare no resources in ensuring his safe rescue and perpetrators brought to book," he said.
