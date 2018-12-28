This is according to his grandson Bello Shagari who shares in a tweet on Friday, December 28, 2018.

While in public service, Shehu Shagari served in a ministerial post for seven times before becoming the president on October 1, 1979 reigning until December 31, 1983.

He is the only known president in the Second Nigerian Republic after the termination of military rule in Nigeria. General Olusegun Obasanjo is credited as aiding the transition not long after the assassination of Head of State General Murtala Muhammed.

Many developmental projects are attributed to him, including the construction of the Kaduna oil refinery in 1980, when Nigeria was enjoying a boom in the industry.

Shagari is removed from power in 1983 following a military coup by the incumbent Muhammadu Buhari who is addressed as General at the time.

The takeover is reportedly as a result of an allegation of corruption under Shagari's administration also dealing with a deepening crisis in its finances.