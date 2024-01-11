Former President Jonathan's sister is dead

The development was made known by Jonathan’s media office in a statement on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

The deceased, aged 70, died on Thursday at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, after a brief illness.

The statement noted that the deceased, popularly known as Amissi, was a retired teacher, businesswoman, mother and grandmother who lived a dedicated life of service to God and humanity.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She was a devout Christian, a virtuous woman and a role model to many within and outside her community,” the statement partly read.

The announcement also stated that the burial has been slated for Tuesday, February 16, 2024, adding that the details of the funeral rites would be communicated by the family.

Madam Obebhatein Jonathan is survived by three children, siblings, including Jonathan, and her mother, Mama Eunice Afeni-Jonathan.

This is coming nearly one year after the former President lost his maternal uncle, Omieworio Afeni, at the age of 87 years.