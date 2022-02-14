Former president Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has joined the Sultan of Sokoto as well as the government of the state in mourning the recent demise of the Magajin Garin Sokoto, Alhaji Hassan Danbaba who passed away on saturday after a brief illness.
Former president Jonathan mourns late Magajin Garin sokoto
The statesman condoles with the people of Sokoto state over the death of the late Danbaba.
The monarch who the former president described as a very distinguish]shed leader who was well-loved by his people slumped and died aged 51 years old.
In his condolence message to the people, Dr Jonathan said: “I am saddened by the sudden exit of Alhaji Hassan Danbaba, the Magajin Garin Sokoto. He was a distinguished traditional ruler, charismatic leader and bridge-builder who was unflinching in his constant engagement with both traditional and political leaders across the country, towards fostering national unity.
“He will be sadly missed not only by the people of Sokoto but by all who related with him because of his peaceful disposition and love for humanity. May Allah forgive all his shortcomings and grant him al Jannah Firdaus.” he concluded in his message honouring the memory of the late traditional ruler.
