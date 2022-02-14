Former president Jonathan mourns late Magajin Garin sokoto

The monarch who the former president described as a very distinguish]shed leader who was well-loved by his people slumped and died aged 51 years old.

In his condolence message to the people, Dr Jonathan said: “I am saddened by the sudden exit of Alhaji Hassan Danbaba, the Magajin Garin Sokoto. He was a distinguished traditional ruler, charismatic leader and bridge-builder who was unflinching in his constant engagement with both traditional and political leaders across the country, towards fostering national unity.