Former Police IG, Ibrahim Coomasie is dead

Coomasie, who served as Inspector General of police under Sani Abacha, have been reported dead on Thursday, July 19.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
(Guardian Nigeria)

Former Inspector-General of police, Ibrahim Coomasie, has been reported dead.

It was reported that Coomasie was confirmed dead by a family source on Thursday, July 19, 2018.

It was further reported that Coomasie, who served as inspector-general of police under Sani Abacha, the late military dictator, died at Orthopaedic Hospital, Katsina, around 6:35pm.

play Late Coomasie (Nigerian Monitor)

 

ALSO READ: Gunmen kill security aide of ex-IGP, Commasie in Katsina

The Coomasie’s orderly was also reported to have confirmed the news of his death but the cause of his death is yet to be confirmed.

Before his death at the age of 76-year-old, Commassie held traditional title of Sardaunan Katsina.

Gunmen attack ex-IGP Commasie’s residence

on Saturday attacked the residence of former Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Coomasie, killing a mobile policeman and injuring another.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that two attackers on a motorcycle opened fire on the two policemen stationed at the gate of the residence at the about 8pm, but did not gain entrance into the house.

