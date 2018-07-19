Former Police IG, Ibrahim Coomasie is dead

news

Former Inspector-General of police, Ibrahim Coomasie, has been reported dead.

It was reported that Coomasie was confirmed dead by a family source on Thursday, July 19, 2018.

It was further reported that Coomasie, who served as inspector-general of police under Sani Abacha, the late military dictator, died at Orthopaedic Hospital, Katsina, around 6:35pm.

The Coomasie’s orderly was also reported to have confirmed the news of his death but the cause of his death is yet to be confirmed.

Before his death at the age of 76-year-old, Commassie held traditional title of Sardaunan Katsina.

