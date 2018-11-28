Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Former Police I-G, CP arraigned over alleged fraud

Former Police I-G, CP arraigned over alleged fraud

The accused were again arraigned on a 10-count amended charge before an FCT High Court sitting at Apo.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Former Police I-G, CP arraigned over alleged fraud (thenationonlineng)

The Independent  Corruption  Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Wednesday re-arraigned a former Inspector-General of Police, Sunday Ehindero, and a former  Commissioner of Police, John Obaniyi,  over alleged  N16.4 million fraud.

The accused were again arraigned on a 10-count amended charge before an FCT High Court sitting at Apo.

The charge borders on conspiracy, fraud and making false statement.

The former police chiefs, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Mr O.G. Iwuagwu, told the court that the accused committed the offences from May 2006 to November 2006.

He said that the duo conspired and used their positions to place N500 million in two fixed deposit accounts.

Iwuagwu said that the money was part of N557,995,065.00 donated by the Bayelsa Government to the Nigeria Police for purchase of arms and ammunition.

The prosecutor said that the N500 million placed in fixed deposits yielded an interest of N16, 412, 315.06.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the alleged offences contravene Sections 26(1) and 22(5) of the ICPC Act, 2000.

Counsel to the accused, Messrs Kenneth Onorun and Samuel Obairko, prayed the court to uphold the bail granted to them when they were first arraigned.

They objected to the prosecutor’s application for the court to proceed with evidence by a prosecution witness who, the prosecutor said, was ready to testify.

The defence counsel submitted that the statements of the accused were not served along with the amended charge.

Justice Sylvanus Orji directed the prosecutor to serve the defence counsel with the statements.

He adjourned the case until Jan. 8 for hearing. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Read how fraudster lover allegedly kidnapped and raped Americanbullet
2 Full story of how Boko Haram killed 100 Nigerian soldiers in Bornobullet
3 "Terrorists who killed over 100 soldiers in Metele were...bullet

Related Articles

Police Service Commission lauds Buhari’s commitment over welfare of police officers
Buhari cancels private visit to Daura to show respect to victims of Boko Haram attacks
Elderly man climbs mast to protest land encroachment by Atiku's university
Public sitting on SARS reform opens in Lagos
Kaduna Killings: I-G deploys AIG zone 7, special intervention force to state
Shiite protest: I-G puts Commissioners of Police on red alert
Gov Okorocha sues Police IG, demands N1.25b as damages
Police IG, Idris warns commissioners, others not be partisan
I-G deploys new AIG to Zone 2, Lagos
Following salary increase, Police I-G to get N3.3m as rent subsidy

Local

Police confirm arrest of Adeyanju, 2 others for inciting public disturbance
Arrest people selling, buying PVCs, Ortom tells security agencies
Buhari says Boko Haram fight 'a must-win war'
Buhari to meet Heads of State and Government of Lake Chad Basin Commission
Jonathan recounts last encounter with Tony Anenih
X
Advertisement