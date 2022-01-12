Former Oyo Governor Alao-Akala dies at 71

Former Governor of Oyo State, Otunba Christopher Adebayo Alao Akala is dead.
The former governor reportedly battled a terminal ailment for a while before he died.
According to Daily Trust, the former governor's death was confirmed on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, by sources close to the late politician.
Details of his death are still sketchy but the politician was said to have battled a terminal ailment before his death.
Alao-Akala died at the age of 71.
