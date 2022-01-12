RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Former Oyo Governor Alao-Akala dies at 71

The former governor reportedly battled a terminal ailment for a while before he died.

Former Governor of Oyo State, Otunba Christopher Adebayo Alao Akala is dead.

According to Daily Trust, the former governor's death was confirmed on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, by sources close to the late politician.

Details of his death are still sketchy but the politician was said to have battled a terminal ailment before his death.

Alao-Akala died at the age of 71.

