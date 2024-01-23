ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Former Ondo Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu's burial set for February 23

News Agency Of Nigeria

The burial rites would begin from February 15 to February 25 in Ibadan, Akure and Owo.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu (Tribune online)
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu (Tribune online)

Recommended articles

This is contained in a burial arrangement released by the deceased eldest son, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, in Ondo on Monday. Akeredolu died on December 27, 2023, at a German Hospital following a protracted illness.

The arrangement specified that the burial rites would begin from February 15 to February 25 in Ibadan, Akure and Owo.

The lying in state would be held on Wednesday, February 21 at the State Sports Complex in Akure and the funeral service would be held on February 23 at St Andrews Church, Owo to be followed by interment later in Owo.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The entire Akeredolu family wishes to extend our deepest appreciation to all those who extended their condolence and support to us during this trying time.

“Your love and kindness serve as powerful catalysts, strengthening our unshakeable faith in God Almighty and reaffirming our commitment to serving humanity.

“As we prepare to celebrate the life of a man who embodied numerous admirable qualities and left an indelible mark, we humbly request your prayers, support, and encouragement".

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police fire teargas at 16 sacked Plateau PDP lawmakers and their supporters

Police fire teargas at 16 sacked Plateau PDP lawmakers and their supporters

EFCC Chairman urges auctioneers to uphold probity, accountability in asset disposal

EFCC Chairman urges auctioneers to uphold probity, accountability in asset disposal

Bayero University debunks fake kidnapping report, assures community of safety

Bayero University debunks fake kidnapping report, assures community of safety

FG assures comprehensive rehabilitation for rescued Abuja kidnapped girls - Kennedy-Ohanenye

FG assures comprehensive rehabilitation for rescued Abuja kidnapped girls - Kennedy-Ohanenye

Wike says unpainted taxis, buses to be banned in FCT to curb 'One Chance' crimes

Wike says unpainted taxis, buses to be banned in FCT to curb 'One Chance' crimes

Former Ondo Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu's burial set for February 23

Former Ondo Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu's burial set for February 23

Jigawa agency conducts 5-day waste clearance, fumigation exercise in Gumel

Jigawa agency conducts 5-day waste clearance, fumigation exercise in Gumel

Pressure on housing prompts Canada to reduce admission slots for foreign students

Pressure on housing prompts Canada to reduce admission slots for foreign students

YPP denies collapsing its structures into APC

YPP denies collapsing its structures into APC

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

JKIA

Roysambu murder: Nigerian national arrested at JKIA after attempting to flee the country

FCTA official warns drivers who beat traffic lights in Abuja will be punished [Danne Institute for Research]

FCTA official warns drivers who beat traffic lights in Abuja will be punished

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]

Youths should be engaged to drive nation’s economy - Governor Radda

Gov Makinde

Oyo Government confirms 2 dead, 77 injured in Ibadan explosion tragedy