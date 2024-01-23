Former Ondo Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu's burial set for February 23

This is contained in a burial arrangement released by the deceased eldest son, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, in Ondo on Monday. Akeredolu died on December 27, 2023, at a German Hospital following a protracted illness.

The arrangement specified that the burial rites would begin from February 15 to February 25 in Ibadan, Akure and Owo.

“The lying in state would be held on Wednesday, February 21 at the State Sports Complex in Akure and the funeral service would be held on February 23 at St Andrews Church, Owo to be followed by interment later in Owo.

“The entire Akeredolu family wishes to extend our deepest appreciation to all those who extended their condolence and support to us during this trying time.

“Your love and kindness serve as powerful catalysts, strengthening our unshakeable faith in God Almighty and reaffirming our commitment to serving humanity.