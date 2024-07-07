ADVERTISEMENT
Former NLC President kidnapped in Kaduna

News Agency Of Nigeria

Shamang is the President and Founder of Gantys Aid for Widows, Orphans and Needy Foundation, popularly known as GAWON Foundation.

Takai Shamang [NAN]
Takai Shamang [NAN]

Shamang, 78, was also a former President General of the National Union of Electricity and Gas Workers, now the National Union of Electricity Employees between 1982 and 1989.

Confirming the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), his daughter, Mrs Grace Abbin, said her 78-year-old father was abducted at his residence in Biniki, at about 8:00 pm on Friday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

