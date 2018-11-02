Former Minister,Stella Oduah says youths are leaders of today

news

Former minister of aviation, Stella Oduah, disagrees with the popular saying that youths are the leaders of tomorrow.

The senator representing Anambra North in the National assembly says youths only need to have their potential productively enabled and the country will see a fast rise in their abilities to lead today as opposed to the tomorrow that 'never comes'.

She stated this while Speaking at a youth convention in Anambra state on Thursday, November 1, 2018.

She Said “They say that the youths are the leaders of tomorrow but I believe the contrary. I believe that youths are leaders of today. All they need is the necessary support and enabling environment. Also, the youths can reach their full potential if they are productively enabled. This is one of the underscoring points of my action for what I call Fundamental Human Capital Development;

“The need to build a constituency of independent, enterprising and self-reliant young men and women has always been my motivating factor for seeking elective office. I believe that our young people, that is the youths, all they need is a mentor, guidance but most importantly great skills and talents built in them" she added.

The former minister noted that certain criteria must be met before the youths could have an amazing life.