The Eze Ndi Igbo Kano, Igwe Boniface Igbokwe, has conferred a chieftaincy title of “Guo Ndigbo” on the former minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu.

Igbokwe announced the conferment of the new traditional title on the former minister on Sunday in Kano during the 10th anniversary and Ofalla 2019 celebration of Eze Ndi Igbo, Igwe Boniface Igbokwe.‎

The royal father said that the council decided to confer the title on Onu following his good contributions and track record for the development of his people and the country at large.

“We confer him with this title for the great support to entire Igbo extraction and the country in general,” he said.

Igwe also thanked the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, for his role in the promotion of peace, stability and unity in the state.

He also thanked Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje for executing various development projects and also for accommodating all people in the state irrespective of their religious or ethnic affiliations.

Chief Ogbonnaya Onu thanked Eze Ndi Igbo of Kano for the honour given to him and assured him that he would continue to work for the development of the country.

One, who was represented by, Igwe Egbuna obijiaku Eze Igbo one of Gusau, Zamfara state, expressed appreciation to Ndigbo community in Kano for the award bestowed on him.

“I am expressing my profound appreciation to the Ndigbo community in Kano for the traditional title bestowed on me, the Guo Ndigbo Ugo. I thank you all from the depth of my heart for this honour,” he said.

In his remark, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, called on ‎Nigerians to continue to live in peace with one another irrespective of religious or ethnic affiliations.‎

‎He also called for love, stability, peaceful co-existence and tranquility among‎ Nigerians.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the occasion was attended by prominent personalities including Eze Ndigbos from Northern states, politicians and Heads of security agencies, among others.