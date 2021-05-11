Former minister Mama Taraba buried in Jalingo

The two time governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and United Democratic Party (UDP) died on Friday at a hospital in Cairo, Egypt after a brief illness at the age of 61.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the remains of late Alhassan arrived in Jalingo from Cairo via Lagos on Monday evening.

The body was received by the state's delegation and sympathisers at the Danbaba Suntai Airport in Jalingo around 5.30 p.m.

The late Alhassan was interred around 7:30 pm according to Islamic rites at the Jekadafari Cemetary Jalingo.

Alhaji Muhiddeen, Chief Imam, Jalingo Central Mosque, who led the Janaiza (funeral) prayers, earlier urged the people to be humbled and submit to Allah, who is the maker of all things.

NAN also reports that a brief funeral ceremony, which lasted for about 30 minutes, took place at the Emir of Muri Palace in Jalingo.

It was attended by a large gathering in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

It had in attendance Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba, top government functionaries, traditional rulers, political party stalwarts, family members and other dignitaries within and outside the state.

NAN reports that Alhassan was elected a Senator under the platform of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in the seventh Assembly.

She was appointed as a Minister of Women Affairs in 2015 but later resigned to fly the governorship flag under the UDP in the 2019 election.

Meanwhile, Ishaku has received a high-powered delegation from Adamawa Government on a condolence visit over the death of Alhassan.

The delegation led by the state Commissioner for Works, Alhaji Adamu Atiku, also presented a letter of condolence from the Governor of Adamawa, Alhaji Ahmadu Fintiri.

Speaking, Adamu described the death of Alhassan as a loss of an icon.

"Taraba has lost an icon, a mother in a million, one who was very kind and generous.

"We pray to God to give Gov. Ishaku and the entire people of Taraba the fortitude to bear the loss," he said.

Responding, the governor thanked them for the visit and promised to sustain the existing cordial relationship between the two states.

Ishaku described the late Alhassan as a wonderful woman and an honest person.