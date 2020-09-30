Kenneth Gbagi, former Minister of State for Education has been declared wanted over alleged assault of some workers at his Signatious Hotel.

The Delta State Police Command declared the ex-minister wanted in a statement released by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

According to The Punch, Gbagi, who is the chairman of the hotel, had allegedly ordered that four of his employees — three women and a man — be stripped naked while their nudes were filmed and the snapshots sent online.

In the statement titled ‘Delta State Police Command Declare Kenneth Agbagi Wanted’, the police said the declaration became necessary after the ex-minister failed to surrender himself upon invitation.

The statement reads in part; “Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi was invited by the Commissioner of Police through the Area Commander Warri and DPO Ebrumede Division on September 25th, 2020 for questioning concerning the alleged dehumanising manner in which he ordered some of his staff be stripped naked and physically assaulted.

“Kenneth Gbagi personally and severally called and gave the excuse that he has a burial ceremony of his elder sister on Friday 25/9/2020 in which he is a key player, and asked for time to finish with the ceremony on Sunday, thereafter will report at the State Headquarters on Monday, September 28, 2020. These requests were granted on humanitarian ground.

“On Monday, September, 28th2020, Kenneth Gbagi called the Commissioner of Police to say that he has a court case to attend to, promising to report at the Police Headquarters in Asaba by 3:00pm; again he was equally obliged.

“On the same date, the Commissioner of Police had to call him at about 5:00pm before the same Kenneth Gbagi said he was on his way to the State HQ Asaba.

“Sadly and unfortunately, Kenneth Gbagi still failed to report instead he went into the public space to disparage, blackmail and maligned the person of the Commissioner of Police and the Nigeria Police Force, Delta State Command for insisting on investigating him.

“Having failed to honour his promises, Delta state police command is left with no option than to declare Kenneth Gbagi wanted.

The command, however, urged members of the public with useful information about the ex-minister’s whereabouts to approach the nearest police station.