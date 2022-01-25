RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Former Lagos SSG Adenrele Adeniran-Ogunsanya is dead

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Princess Adenrele was the daughter of Adeniran Ogunsanya, a prominent Ikorodu born politician and associate of the late Nnamdi Azikiwe.

Former Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Princess Adenrele Adeniran-Ogunsanya is dead.

Princess Adeniran-Ogunsanya reportedly died in the early hours of Tuesday, January 25, 2022, after a brief illness.

She deserved as secretary to Lagos government between 2007 and 2011 during the first tenure of the administration of Babatunde Fashola.

She was the daughter of Adeniran Ogunsanya, a prominent Ikorodu born politician and associate of the late Nnamdi Azikiwe.

