Former Lagos SSG Adenrele Adeniran-Ogunsanya is dead

Former Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Princess Adenrele Adeniran-Ogunsanya is dead.
Princess Adenrele was the daughter of Adeniran Ogunsanya, a prominent Ikorodu born politician and associate of the late Nnamdi Azikiwe.
Princess Adeniran-Ogunsanya reportedly died in the early hours of Tuesday, January 25, 2022, after a brief illness.
She deserved as secretary to Lagos government between 2007 and 2011 during the first tenure of the administration of Babatunde Fashola.
