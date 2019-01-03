A former military Kano State governor, Hamza Abdullahi, has died at the age of 73 after a brief illness.

According to a statement signed by the spokesperson of the Hadejia Emirate Council, Talaki Mohammad, on Thursday, January 3, 2019, the retired air vice marshal died in a German hospital on Wednesday, January 2.

Abdullahi served as Kano governor between January 1984 and August 1985 under the military government of General Muhammadu Buhari who's currently the nation's democratic president.

He later served as the Minister of Works and Housing, and then as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory after Buhari's government was toppled in a coup led by General Ibrahim Babangida.