Former Governor of Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate the annulment of the June 12, 1993, Presidential election and punish General Ibrahim Babangida and others responsible for the annulment.

The annulment of the election in which the late business mogul, Chief MKO Abiola was the acclaimed winner was announced by the former Head of State, Babangida days after the election.

The ex-governor said if Buhari does not punish IBB and others, anybody can annul elections and gets away with it.

Former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida

Balarabe said this on Friday, June 12, 2020, at an event held in his Kaduna residence to mark Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

He also blamed the challenges Nigeria is currently going through on those who annulled the election that was considered the freest and fairest poll in Nigeria’s history.

He said, “The President should complete the task he started by investigating the circumstances that lead to the annulment of June 12, those responsible for the annulment and punish them effectively, so that, it will not happen again.

“If President Muhammadu Buhari does not go further and do this, anybody can do the same thing like Babangida who annulled June 12 and got away with it; up till now, he (Babangida) is getting away it. We must make sure that does not happen.”

However, IBB has always maintained that the decision to nullify the election was not taken all by himself.

Meanwhile, Abiola’s running mate, Amb Babagana Kingibe, has alleged that former President Olusegun Obasanjo was “one of the architects of the annulment” of the June 12, 1993, presidential election.