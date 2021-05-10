RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Former Head of State Gen Abubakar denies link with bandits

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Former Head of State, Retired Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, on Monday in Minna denied having any link with bandits or terrorist groups in Niger State.

Former Head of State, Retired Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar.
Abdulsalami Abubakar ece-auto-gen

Social media was replete with allegations last week that the former Nigerian leader owned a helicopter used in delivering arms and ammunitions to bandits and terrorists in the state.

Recommended articles

Some online media outfits also claimed last week that the impounded helicopter was also the one used in supplying food to bandits and terrorists.

Abubakar described the reports as “false and unfounded’’.

He disassociated himself from such “heinous crime that is unbecoming of any patriotic citizen’’.

He stated that ordinarily, he would have ignored such 'spurious reports’, but had to set the records straight.

“This kind of fake news has the potential of aggravating the already tense security situation in the country and should not be condoned,’’ he stressed.

He lamented that some individuals could be so callous as to peddle such allegations to smear the image and character of other people.

“I urge Nigerians to ignore such treacherous acts and to be careful with the kind of information they dish out or share on social media,’’ he stated.

He also urged Nigerians to continue to work and pray for enduring peace in the country, saying that no nation could attain greatness without peace and security of lives and property.

His rebuttal is contained in a statement issued by his media aide, Dr Yakubu Suleiman.

Meanwhile, Gov. Abubakar Bello has inaugurated a special weekly prayer session across the eight emirate councils in the state to seek God’s intervention to end insecurity in the state.

Bello said there was the urgent need to seek God’s intervention in the security situation in the state.

He told newsmen after the inauguration held in Minna that significant progress was being made in restoring normalcy to some troubled areas in the state.

The governor said that the prayer sessions would continue after the Ramadan fasting period.

“We encourage every stakeholder to support governments’ efforts with prayers. With God, I believe everything is possible,’’ he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rev Mbaka blames the devil, apologises to the Catholic Church

Ghanaian woman places python inside dead husband’s coffin to bid him farewell (video)

4 things to do after sex

Adult content site offers Bill Gates 24/7 VIP access for easy “transition into bachelorhood”

Bill Gates leaves Melinda at home every year to spend good time with 70-year-old ex-lover

Bishop Oyedepo tells Christians not to take COVID-19 vaccine

Truck loaded with ammunition discovered in Anambra

I got pregnant at 16 after my first sex; Abena Afriyie shares motherhood story (WATCH)

Musician slumps and dies while worshipping God in the church: “He’s gone to be with the lord”