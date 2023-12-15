ADVERTISEMENT
Former Governor of Anambra Ezeife passes away

Nurudeen Shotayo

The family said Ezeife died at the Federal Medical Centre in Abuja on Thursday evening.

Former Governor of old Anambra, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife. [PM News]
The news of his death was conveyed in a short press statement issued on Friday, December 15, 2023, and signed by Chief Rob Ezeife on behalf of the family.

According to the family, Ezeife breathed his last at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abuja, on Thursday, December 14, 2023, with the cause of death undisclosed.

The deceased, fondly called ‘Okwadike’, was elected governor of Anambra on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Nigeria's Third Republic in 1992.

He was sworn into office in January 1992 and served until November 1993, when former military dictator General Sani Abacha seized power at the centre, marking the end of the Third Republic.

The statement read, “On behalf of the Ezeife Dynasty of Igbo-Ukwu, I wish to announce the promotion to glory of our most distinguished son, ‘Okwadike’, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, CON, a former Federal Permanent Secretary, a former governor of Anambra State, a former Political Adviser to the President and former Presidential aspirant.

“This sad event took place yesterday at 6 pm at the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja.”

“More details about the deceased and the arrangements for his state burial will be announced later.”

Born November 20, 1938, Ezeife held a BSc in Economics from the University College Ibadan and a Masters and PhD degrees from Harvard University.

He also served as the Special Adviser on political matters to former President Olusegun Obasanjo when Nigeria commenced its Fourth Republic in 1999.

