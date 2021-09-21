Former Emir of Kano Sanusi warns Nigerians against cursing leaders

Sanusi II made the call while addressing Tijjaniyya adherents from seven states of the northwest geopolitical zone on Tuesday in Sokoto.

He expressed optimism that things would change for the better and urged people to remain committed on prayers and do things in accordance with lawful provisions.

"In my own knowledge about economy, I know that we must suffer to get things right.

"What is expected of us now is patient, fervent prayers and we must stand up to get things better in our own way through a legitimate ways.

"We must desist from abusing or cursing our leaders because the Holy Prophet discouraged that.

"We shall not involve ourselves in corrupt practices and other atrocities because our religion preaches against it.

"We must change for the better and remain committed to peace and development of our societies," he advocated

Sanusi II further harped on the unity of Muslim Ummah and also advised Muslim organizations to establish schools and empowerment programmes for their followers to be self reliant.

He stressed that Islam abhors redundancy, begging and other vices but encourages prudence and transparent dealings which evolved a good society.

The former emir called on people to practice religious rights in accordance with Islamic teachings and discourage promoting issues that divided ummah as unity of people is paramount.

Sanusi II also enjoined religious leaders to collaborate with institutions and authorities in shaping people's attitude, noting the sect's members were more than 50 million in Nigeria which called for members to contribute to political structures.

"When you are approached during elections, you need to ask for recognition in terms of school construction, health facility and other services," Sanusi said.

According to him, the gathering was part of his mission to physically meet adherents and discuss issues affecting their plights with view to collectively offer solutions and unite the followers t all levels.

Speaking earlier, Prof. Abubakar Yagawal, the Sect's leader in Sokoto state, said no fewer than 1,400 Sect’s groups (Zawiyya) existed in Sokoto state and reiterated their allegiance to the Sanusi II leadership.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, who was represented by the Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Alhaji Abdullahi Maigwandu, and Wazirin Sokoto, Prof. Sambo Wali-Junaidu, who also represented Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar, commended Sanusi II for the courage to unite Muslims in the country.