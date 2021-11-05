Former Deputy Governor of CBN Mailafia buried amid tears

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that sympathisers were seen in their dozens, especially women weeping on the loss of the man they described as the “bread winner” of their families.

In a sermon during the funeral service, Rev. Stephen Baba, ECWA President, urged all Christians to be prepared as they did not know when they would return to the great beyond.

Baba advised Christians to always be prayerful, watchful and prepared.

“Do good and render service to humanity, ” he said.

He described Mailafia as a great loss to the Christendom and to the country at large.

Also Mr Joseph Daramola, the General Secretary, Christian Association Nigeria (CAN) in a message from the association, described Mailafia as a hardworking and committed patriotic Nigerian.

Daramola said that Mailafia was a genuine Christian, adding that the consolation was that he died a foremost defender of the masses and the church.

Mailafia was born on Dec. 24, 1956 in Randa, Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State, and survived by a wife, Margaret Mailafia and two children, Emmanuel and Samora.