Former Bayelsa Governor Dickson denies corruption after EFCC interview

The 55-year-old spent much of Tuesday with anti-graft agents looking into allegations of false assets declaration made against him by a non-governmental organisation.

In a statement he released after the interview, he said he first received the petition two weeks ago to clarify the allegations.

The EFCC's line of investigation mainly targeted investments in the former governor's family trust which he allegedly failed to declare as a public office holder.

Dickson, currently a senator, said he actually declared the investments in his assets declaration forms for all the public offices he's held since 2011.

"I went beyond these declarations and wrote several letters to the appropriate agencies, copies of which have been made available to the EFCC.

"My trust and I subscribed to the federal government's Voluntary Assets Income AND Declaration Scheme (VAIDES) and also paid the necessary taxes," he said.

He also noted that he resigned from the trust administration before he became governor, and everything else he's done since have been above board.

The senator said a new allegation that, as governor, he diverted N17.5 billion, meant for diversion of flood, was raised during Tuesday's interview, but that no such fund ever existed.