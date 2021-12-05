RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Former Army Chief, Gen. Wushishi dies at 81 in London

Wushishi served as the Chief of Army Staff between October 1981 and October 1983.

Former Chief of Army Staff, General Mohammed Inuwa Wushishi is dead.

General Wushishi according to Daily Trust died at a London Hospital at the age of 81.

The ex-army chief, who was born in 1940 in Wushishi, Headquarters of Wushishi Local Government Area of Niger State, served as the Chief of Army Staff between October 1981 and October 1983.

