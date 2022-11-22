RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Former APC chair, Famodu emerges Owa of Igbajo

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Osun Government, on Monday, announced the appointment of Prince Adegboyega Famodu as the new Owa of Igbajo in the Boluwaduro Local Government Area of the state.

Prince Adegboyega Famodu (VanguardNGR)
Until his appointment as the Owa-elect, Famodun, was the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode, said Famodun’s appointment was approved on Monday in Osogbo at the State Executive Council meeting.

Egbemode said the appointment took immediate effect.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the stool of Owa of Igbajo became vacant following the death of Oba Olufemi Fasade on Dec. 23, 2020.

Famodun was unanimously selected as the sole candidate of the Owa Oke-Ode Ruling House in a meeting held on Nov. 11, 2022.

News Agency Of Nigeria

