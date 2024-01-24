Former Anambra Governor Obiano denies ₦40 billion corruption charges

Facing a 9-count charge presented by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Obiano pleaded not guilty to all accusations during the court proceedings.

Despite the severity of the charges, the trial Judge, Inyang Edem Ekwo, took a surprising stance by rejecting the EFCC's plea to remand the former governor at Kuje Prison pending trial.

Justice Ekwo opted to uphold the administrative bail granted to Obiano by the EFCC, allowing him to return home until the trial resumes on March 4, 5, 6, and 7.

The charges against Obiano, amounting to a staggering ₦4,008,573,350, allege money laundering activities involving the transfer of funds from security votes to various accounts. The purported offenses spanned a period from March 2014 to March 2022.