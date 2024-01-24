Former Anambra Governor Obiano denies ₦40 billion corruption charges
The purported offenses spanned a period from March 2014 to March 2022.
Facing a 9-count charge presented by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Obiano pleaded not guilty to all accusations during the court proceedings.
Despite the severity of the charges, the trial Judge, Inyang Edem Ekwo, took a surprising stance by rejecting the EFCC's plea to remand the former governor at Kuje Prison pending trial.
Justice Ekwo opted to uphold the administrative bail granted to Obiano by the EFCC, allowing him to return home until the trial resumes on March 4, 5, 6, and 7.
The charges against Obiano, amounting to a staggering ₦4,008,573,350, allege money laundering activities involving the transfer of funds from security votes to various accounts. The purported offenses spanned a period from March 2014 to March 2022.
In his ruling, Justice Ekwo noted that no additional bail conditions were necessary for the former governor, citing the absence of any breaches in the terms set by the anti-graft agency.
