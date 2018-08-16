Pulse.ng logo
Former Ag. Gov. Barka denies defecting from APC, pledges commitment

Barka, who is also a serving member of the Presidential Committee on the North East Initiative (PCNI), made this clarification while briefing newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

  • Published:
Amb. James Barka, former Acting Governor of Adamawa

(Vanguard)

Amb. James Barka, former Acting Governor of Adamawa has denied the recent reports of his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Barka said that he did not defect from the APC and he was not contemplating doing so as he blamed some media organisations and social media for the “Fake News’’ and misinformation.

He said that he remained committed to working under the APC-led administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in his change agenda.

“I am staying in APC because I believe in the transformation agenda of President Buhari and for me to contemplate to leave APC, I must be an insane person.

“Some members of the PDP led by the Adamawa State Chairman paid me a courtesy call to seek my return to my former party, the PDP.

“ I categorically told them that I was a bonafide member of the APC and I am not contemplating leaving the APC.

“ I have gone across to my followers, sent them text messages and on social media that I am still a member of the APC and as such all my followers should remain.

“The President has done excellent and I cannot see why I should defect to a party that showed so much impunity to me and my followers in 2014.

“I am committed to APC and I will remain in APC,’’ Barka said.

Barka, however, noted that his decision to remain in the APC was not because he was currently serving as a member of the PCNI.

He said that in 2014, he resigned his appointment as an Ambassador because he was leaving the PDP and so, he was not remaining in the APC for fear of dismissal.

Barka reiterated that he was still a member of the APC because he believes in the change agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari, which has built infrastructure and provided the basic amenities for Nigerians.

He said that the present administration has recorded a lot of dividends of democracy and Nigerians would continue to see more dividends of democracy under the present government. 

