Foreigners apply to become Nigerians because of opportunities - Aregbesola

He was fielding questions at the flagship interview programme of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), “NAN Forum’’

Aregbesola noted that the Federal Government granted 286 of such foreigners the Nigerian citizenship recently.

The Nigerian government granted citizenship to the 286 new nationals on Sept, 15.

The new Nigerian citizens are originally from the United States of America, Europe, the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Oceania and Africa.

Those of them who became Nigerian citizens through naturalisation were 208, while the 78 others got the Nigerian citizenship by registration.

Aregbesola urged Nigerians to understand that in spite of the current challenges, Nigeria has boundless opportunities for all.

“We only need determined, bold, courageous and enthusiastic people to harvest the untapped opportunities that are here.

“Foreigners know where the opportunities are and how to go for them; that is why they are doing everything to be part of us,’’ he added.

The minister said contrary to the wrong notion that Nigeria is a challenging environment, other people who understood their missions and wanted to actualise them, were becoming Nigerian citizens.

“The real issue is determination and commitment to self-actualisation. Those who know what they want to do find Nigeria very welcoming and supportive,’’ he emphasised.

Aregbesola said the Ministry of Interior had received more applications for Nigerian citizenship from foreigners.

“We receive applications from far and wide; there’s no single continent in the world without people desirous to be part of us.

“We are now processing passports of the 286 persons granted Nigerian citizenship in September.

“If you saw them; if you witnessed the enthusiasm of those people who have become part of us, you will be glad that there can be this number of foreigners desirous to be Nigerians,’’ Aregbesola said.

The minister explained that for a foreign national to even have the right to apply to become a Nigerian, the persons must have stayed in the country continuously for a minimum of 15 years.