The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that that the treatment took place at the Mercy Angel’s Hospital Ungowan Rimi.

Dr Stuart Quartemont, the team leader of the foreign doctors from United States, said over 30 per cent of the patients, who registered, needed surgeries.

“We are in Nigeria for the period of two weeks and we have handled over 100 cases.

“We will continue to treat all those that registered before leaving the country; we have no target number of cases to handle, but we will do our best,” he said.

Speaking on their reason for offering free medical services, Quatermont said when he was in medical school, he felt the call from God to help people all around the world, and God led him to Africa and eventually, to Nigeria.

According to him, they have being carrying out free medical outreach for 11 years.

Rev. Tunde Bolanta, Overseer of Apostolic Restoration Bible Church Ministries Worldwide, said the aim of the outreach was for humanitarian service.

Bolanta, who is also the President, Mercy Angel’s Foundation Hospital, Kaduna, said the reason for the outreach was to bring succour to the less-privileged in the society.

According to him, their goal is to help people in the society, irrespective of tribe, religious and ethnic background.

Imam Mohammed Ashafa, Co-Executive Director, Interfaith Mediation Centre, Kaduna, one of the facilitators of the free outreach, said the aim was to assist those who could not afford medical expenses.

Ashafa, who is also the Chief Imam of Ashafa Mosque, said the outreach was a collaborative work between Ashafa mosque and the Mercy Angel Hospital and the overseer of Apostolic Restoration Church.

“If others are trying to bring division among their followers, for us, we are working to bring about togetherness and unity among different Faiths."

According him, over 250 people have already registered for surgeries on different kinds of ailments.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke with NAN, commended Mercy Angel’s Hospital and Ashafa Mosque for facilitating the free medical treatment and prayed God to continue to uplift and bless them abundantly.

A beneficiary, Aisha Abdullahi, said she had been suffering from fibroid for over four years, but with the help of the foreign doctors, she had a successful surgery, and thanked them for the gesture.

Abduraham Isa, who has undergone surgery of head tumor said; “I am feeling happy and healthy for the free operation, thank you and God bless.”