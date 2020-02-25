The Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO), Mr Sunday James, disclosed in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

James said that the meeting with the management of the ministry had the Minister of State, Amb. Zubairu Dada, Permanent Secretary, Amb. Mustapha Sulaiman and Directors in the ministry in attendance.

He said the meeting was to deepen discussions on the principle guiding visa issuance and processes, reciprocal considerations among others.

James added that the meeting also discussed ways to improve relationships between the diplomatic communities and Nigeria in view of policies of government as it affects immigration and diplomacy.

“The CGI stated in his address that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is key to the success of the implementation of the Nigeria Visa policy 2020 in order to effectively provide `One global System’ of Visa regime that will take care of the concerns of Nigerians and the prosperity of the nation,’’ he said.

The minister stressed the need to consider best diplomatic ways of ending visa issues, saying that reciprocal gesture would always be taken where and when necessary, where Nigerians were treated otherwise.

Dada commended the CGI for embarking on projects that would ensure economic growth and social development via the 79 classes of Visa design to cater for all classes of migrants to the country.