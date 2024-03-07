ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Mixed reactions as Police PRO proposes partnership with illegal gun makers

Nurudeen Shotayo

Adejobi was awestruck by the expertise of the suspected illegal gun manufacturers recently arrested by the Nigerian police.

Force PRO under fire for mooting police partnership with illegal gun makers
Force PRO under fire for mooting police partnership with illegal gun makers

Nigerians online are expressing diverse opinions regarding the controversial proposition of the Nigeria Police Force Public Relations Officer, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi, suggesting a partnership with suspected illegal gun manufacturers in the country.

Recommended articles

Police recently raided an illegal gun factory in Jos, the Plateau State capital, where rifles are fabricated.

According to the Force, a total of 2 AK-47 rifles, nine automatic pistols, 1,800 rounds of live ammunition, and fabricating machines were among the items recovered from the facility.

Meanwhile, sharing a picture of the seized locally fabricated pistols on his X account, Adejobi marvelled at the talents of the fabricators in carving the weapons.

ADVERTISEMENT

The astonished officer thereby mooted a collaboration with the gun makers to put their talents to good use.

"All these pistols were locally fabricated in the factory in jos. The guys are talented. We need to work on them, for our good," the caption on his tweet read.

Taking to the comment section of the post, many Nigerians took a swipe at the force spokesman for openly suggesting a collaboration with suspected criminals.

On the other hand, some expressed excitement at the prospect of such a partnership viz-a-viz what the country can benefit from it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Critics:

  • With due respect, by making this comment in a public space you are simply encouraging illegal gun manufacturing. The public doesn't need to hear the NPF plan to use these talents for good. Your job is to discourage crime not give kudos to "talents" used for criminal activities. - @Yomiadetunji_cg
  • How does this thought of working with criminals comes to your mind sir? Abi this nah parody account? - @MRBRIKILA1
  • Some info doesn't need to make it to social media. There's something called 'classified information' You need a social media manager to help you work on your account. - @IamEriOluwa
  • "Work on them, for our good" should be a classified in for, Sir. - @JubrilZakariyau
  • You no suppose put this one online sha This will make people go into making ammun!tions just because they know “the police will work with them if they are caught” - @Maliqifeoluwa

Supporters:

  • If the government doesn't put the fabricators to good use, criminals will. A stitch in time saves nine. - @Stazingar
  • Key word: we need to work on them for our good. Now this is the way to go! - @Official_Bxzo
  • Yes. I so much like this way you guys want to take. I thought it is America's made. - @Onyeabuo
  • Yes, their knowledge can be put to good use. - @dammygtnet
  • At least you are reasoning well - @Sasky_Mali
Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Despite Lassa fever warning, some Enugu residents continue to drink garri

Despite Lassa fever warning, some Enugu residents continue to drink garri

DStv's monopoly under threat as FG unveils indigenous pay TV network

DStv's monopoly under threat as FG unveils indigenous pay TV network

Let research guide policy formulation and execution - Tinubu tells ministers

Let research guide policy formulation and execution - Tinubu tells ministers

PDP yet to zone ticket for Ondo governorship election - Official

PDP yet to zone ticket for Ondo governorship election - Official

Tinubu suspends REA MD, management team over alleged ₦1.2bn fraud

Tinubu suspends REA MD, management team over alleged ₦1.2bn fraud

2 pilots escape as Air Force trainer aircraft involved in minor accident

2 pilots escape as Air Force trainer aircraft involved in minor accident

Buhari didn’t sell Nigeria’s future  —  APC replies Mutfwang

Buhari didn’t sell Nigeria’s future  —  APC replies Mutfwang

Dozens of primary school pupils abducted, others shot as bandits hit Kaduna again

Dozens of primary school pupils abducted, others shot as bandits hit Kaduna again

Mixed reactions as Police PRO proposes partnership with illegal gun makers

Mixed reactions as Police PRO proposes partnership with illegal gun makers

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mad couple in PH [Newswire]

More Nigerians at risk of mental health issues as economic woes intensify

FG recruits 2,497 health workers to replace doctors, and nurses who emigrated. [Daily Trust]

FG recruits 2,497 health workers to replace doctors, nurses who left Nigeria

Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, the new spokesperson of the Nigerian Army (Channels TV)

A fraudulent claim - Nigerian Army denies seeking recruitment fees

Ukraine donates 25,000 tonnes of wheat to help 1.3m vulnerable Nigerians [NAN]

War-torn Ukraine donates grains to feed hungry Nigerians