Mixed reactions as Police PRO proposes partnership with illegal gun makers

Police recently raided an illegal gun factory in Jos, the Plateau State capital, where rifles are fabricated.

According to the Force, a total of 2 AK-47 rifles, nine automatic pistols, 1,800 rounds of live ammunition, and fabricating machines were among the items recovered from the facility.

Meanwhile, sharing a picture of the seized locally fabricated pistols on his X account, Adejobi marvelled at the talents of the fabricators in carving the weapons.

The astonished officer thereby mooted a collaboration with the gun makers to put their talents to good use.

"All these pistols were locally fabricated in the factory in jos. The guys are talented. We need to work on them, for our good," the caption on his tweet read.

Adejobi’s comment divided opinions among Nigerians

Taking to the comment section of the post, many Nigerians took a swipe at the force spokesman for openly suggesting a collaboration with suspected criminals.

On the other hand, some expressed excitement at the prospect of such a partnership viz-a-viz what the country can benefit from it.

Critics:

With due respect, by making this comment in a public space you are simply encouraging illegal gun manufacturing. The public doesn't need to hear the NPF plan to use these talents for good. Your job is to discourage crime not give kudos to "talents" used for criminal activities. - @Yomiadetunji_cg

How does this thought of working with criminals comes to your mind sir? Abi this nah parody account? - @MRBRIKILA1

Some info doesn't need to make it to social media. There's something called 'classified information' You need a social media manager to help you work on your account. - @IamEriOluwa

"Work on them, for our good" should be a classified in for, Sir. - @JubrilZakariyau

You no suppose put this one online sha This will make people go into making ammun!tions just because they know “the police will work with them if they are caught” - @Maliqifeoluwa

Supporters: