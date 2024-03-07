Nigerians online are expressing diverse opinions regarding the controversial proposition of the Nigeria Police Force Public Relations Officer, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi, suggesting a partnership with suspected illegal gun manufacturers in the country.
Mixed reactions as Police PRO proposes partnership with illegal gun makers
Adejobi was awestruck by the expertise of the suspected illegal gun manufacturers recently arrested by the Nigerian police.
Recommended articles
Police recently raided an illegal gun factory in Jos, the Plateau State capital, where rifles are fabricated.
According to the Force, a total of 2 AK-47 rifles, nine automatic pistols, 1,800 rounds of live ammunition, and fabricating machines were among the items recovered from the facility.
Meanwhile, sharing a picture of the seized locally fabricated pistols on his X account, Adejobi marvelled at the talents of the fabricators in carving the weapons.
The astonished officer thereby mooted a collaboration with the gun makers to put their talents to good use.
"All these pistols were locally fabricated in the factory in jos. The guys are talented. We need to work on them, for our good," the caption on his tweet read.
Adejobi’s comment divided opinions among Nigerians
Taking to the comment section of the post, many Nigerians took a swipe at the force spokesman for openly suggesting a collaboration with suspected criminals.
On the other hand, some expressed excitement at the prospect of such a partnership viz-a-viz what the country can benefit from it.
Critics:
- With due respect, by making this comment in a public space you are simply encouraging illegal gun manufacturing. The public doesn't need to hear the NPF plan to use these talents for good. Your job is to discourage crime not give kudos to "talents" used for criminal activities. - @Yomiadetunji_cg
- How does this thought of working with criminals comes to your mind sir? Abi this nah parody account? - @MRBRIKILA1
- Some info doesn't need to make it to social media. There's something called 'classified information' You need a social media manager to help you work on your account. - @IamEriOluwa
- "Work on them, for our good" should be a classified in for, Sir. - @JubrilZakariyau
- You no suppose put this one online sha This will make people go into making ammun!tions just because they know “the police will work with them if they are caught” - @Maliqifeoluwa
Supporters:
- If the government doesn't put the fabricators to good use, criminals will. A stitch in time saves nine. - @Stazingar
- Key word: we need to work on them for our good. Now this is the way to go! - @Official_Bxzo
- Yes. I so much like this way you guys want to take. I thought it is America's made. - @Onyeabuo
- Yes, their knowledge can be put to good use. - @dammygtnet
- At least you are reasoning well - @Sasky_Mali
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng