For 30 years, I was urged to run for president – Bishop Matthew Kukah

Ima Elijah

The Bishop dismissed decades-long calls to run for presidency, expresses concern over judiciary and priests being drawn into politics.

Bishop Kukah [BBC]
Bishop Kukah [BBC]

“For 30 years, people have urged me to contest elections and run for the presidency of Nigeria. However, I am focused on completing my parish work first. Despite assurances that others would foot the bill, I believe I would not make a good president, as the qualities sought in politics differ from those admired in religious leaders,” Bishop Kukah asserted.

The cleric asserted that the Nigerian political landscape doesn't necessarily seek "holy people" or "good men." In questioning the meaning of "good" in politics, he challenged the conventional expectations of leadership in the country.

Expressing deep concern, Bishop Kukah also addressed what he described as an unfortunate trend of the judiciary and Catholic priests becoming entangled in politics.

While not providing explicit details, he lamented the encroachment of politics into these revered institutions.

“I am saddened by the fact that the judiciary has now found itself being sucked into politics. I would have also been sad — and I’m also sad — to the extent that even us who are priests in the church, we are getting sucked into politics because you will never come out the same," he remarked.

The bishop urged Nigerians not to lose hope and to focus on the present rather than worry about the future. Drawing attention to the rapid technological advancements, he noted that every generation faces its unique challenges.

“Yes, we dream about the future. But like somebody said, today is the tomorrow you dreamt about yesterday. But let’s not be nervous. We should be nervous that we are underperforming because there are things we could have done differently and we can do differently," he encouraged.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

