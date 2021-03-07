Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State believes the recent food blockade by northern traders could have led to a war between the northern and southern part of Nigeria but for his timely intervention.

The governor said some northern youths were ready for reprisals during the crisis, saying he had to convince them to allow peace to reign.

Bello, who disclosed this while addressing select journalists in Abuja said the youths, who had mobilised for reprisals were sponsored.

He said he got the backing of the Presidential Villa to broker peace between traders from both sides.

He said, “The marketers/traders had protested and written from the lowest authority to the highest, no action was taken. And the next action was to go on strike from #EndSARS time up till this moment.

“Before #EndSARS, there were a lot of extortions on both sides (from the far North to down South) while transporting these goods by law enforcement agents or touts.

“No response was coming from the Villa. The law enforcement agencies were not responding, the traditional rulers were not saying anything and even we (governors) were not saying anything. Even at our forum, local governments, religious bodies, National Assembly and everywhere, they turned to seemed to show less concern. These guys had downed tools. Excess foods in the North were getting rotten but none in the South. The situation got to the extent that a cow that should cost N150,000 to N200,000 was going for as much as N700,000, N800,000 and N1 million within six days. Tomatoes of just about N20 rose to N100 and above.

“If there were no reprisals, those who were ready to cause the trouble for the country and destroy the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari would go to one shop, probably the shop they did not send them, and just set it ablaze. And even a kiosk.

“Somebody can just build a kiosk with nothing inside and set it ablaze, cover it and send it to the social media. Before you know what is happening, they will say the Igbo, the Yoruba and other ethnic nationalities in the North are being targeted. And before we know what is happening, it will consume us. It will gradually snowball into that. But all these have been averted.

Northern farmers and cattle dealers (Punch)

Bello also said one state governor and someone close to the seat of power in Abuja were not happy with his intervention.

Bello did not mention any name but said those who faulted his intervention were uninformed.

“It will interest you that after the resolution and taking the report to Mr. President yesterday (Thursday), two uninformed (one of them is my colleague and the second one is an uninformed person but unfortunately in the seat of power or close to the seat of power) challenged me that why I did I resolve the issue.

“Why did I resolve the matter? That I should have allowed it so that whatever belongs to the youths of the South, let it suffer, not minding the resultant effects on the country. This is what we have been facing in Nigeria. I am just telling you one of all over 100 million of things I know which you even in Abuja don’t know.

“And this is what is holding us back. So, if we are having such persons as leaders in this country, then we are doomed.”

Days after the implementation of the food blockade policy in the north, the leadership of the northern cattle and foodstuff dealers under the aegis of Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria (AUFCDN), on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, agreed to end the blockade of food supplies to the south.